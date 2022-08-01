Eric Naki
ANC retaining step-aside policy ‘a lazy move’, says expert as Ramaphosa bruises RET faction

'It would have been better if they did not keep it, but rather charged ANC members according to ANC constitution.'

A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega
They came ready for a fight and to bludgeon Cyril Ramaphosa… but they went away bruised and battered. The radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the ANC loyal to former president Jacob Zuma failed to get the party to scrap the “step-aside” rule which prevents many of their loyalists from standing for election. The faction, led by the party’s KwaZulu-Natal delegation, had hoped to get the ANC policy conference to scrap the step-aside rule – and also to reject Ramaphosa’s plan to rescue Eskom. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa says ANC’s step aside process would apply to himself if he’s charged They lost...

