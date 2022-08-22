Newly elected North West ANC leaders served with court papers

Citizen Reporter

A group of disgruntled ANC North West members has served court papers on the newly elected leadership of the party in the province.

9th North West ANC conference

The group is challenging the legitimacy of the elected top five leaders and provincial executive committee (PEC) members that were installed at the 9th North West ANC conference last weekend.

Provincial ANC secretary Louis Diremelo confirmed to SABC News that they were served with court papers. Diremelo said the aggrieved party members were questioning the legitimacy of the conference.

They believe that the conference held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre was marred by irregularities and non-compliance with the ANC’s constitution.

“Yes indeed we have received those particular court papers and indeed we are going to respond to them accordingly. The ANC, even national headquarters, is taking those particular issues very seriously,” Diremelo said.

He said the ANC was expected to submit their notice of intention to oppose the legal challenge on Monday. The answering affidavits are expected no later than Tuesday.

The 9th provincial ANC conference, which was tarnished by several delays due to legal action by dissatisfied ANC members, elected former ANC MP Nono Maloyi as the provincial chairperson.

Maloyi beat North West Premier Bushy Maape for the top post after a clean sweep by his faction.

The other leaders elected to the top five leadership included Lazzy Mokgosi, Louis Diremelo, Viola Motsumi and Sello Monotho Lehari as deputy chairperson, provincial secretary, deputy provincial secretary and provincial treasurer, respectively.

