Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
30 Aug 2022
5:38 am
Politics

PAC leaders elected unopposed, but some members cry foul

But some members from the camp of former PAC deputy president Lunga Mantashe expressed dissatisfaction with the congress, saying they reject its outcome.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 14: Mzwanele Nyhontso (PAC) at the Debate on 2022 State Of The Nation (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on February 14, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held joint sittings to debate the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on 10 February. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Apart from an early bumpy start with some delegates exchanging blows, the Pan Africanist Congress national congress proceeded smoothly, seeing the entire leadership, led by party stalwart and president Mzwanele Nyhontso, re-elected unopposed over the weekend. But some members from the camp of former PAC deputy president Lunga Mantashe expressed dissatisfaction with the congress, saying they reject its outcome. In a statement, the members declared they “unambiguously reject the decisions taken at the Limpopo Congress”. “Importantly we are not bound by any decisions taken because they are based on an unconstitutional, fraudulent database and general unconstitutional practices. "Therefore, any outcome...

