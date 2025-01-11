Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

4 minute read

11 Jan 2025

08:37 am

Ramaphosa speaks, ANC marches: 20 000 expected at 113th celebration

Ramaphosa's speech, described as the January 8 statement, will outline the party’s priorities and give marching orders to all ANC members.

Come to the party in time, tardy ANC

Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the party’s annual birthday celebrations in Cape Town on Saturday.
The ANC turned 113 on January 8, normally celebrated with a week of activities and fundraising.
Ramaphosa will deliver a speech, described as the January 8 statement, which outlines the party’s priorities and gives marching orders to all ANC members.
This year, the statement occurs with the ANC in a coalition government described as the Government of National Unity (GNU).
The celebrations will take place at the Mandela Park stadium in Khayelitsha.
Around 20 000 people are expected to attend the event.

ALSO READ: Unemployment ‘worse than Covid, HIV and TB’, says ANCYL leader

Watch: Ramaphosa speaks at PBF Presidential Gala on Friday

“It is quite a great joy to have the 113th anniversary of the formation of our great movement here in the Western Cape… we remember the contributions that the founders of our great movement made 113 years ago and reflect on the history, achievements and setbacks as an organisation,” Ramaphosa said.

Watch: A jubilant mood at the PBF Presidential Gala on Friday

NOW READ: Zuma is out to ‘kill’ the ANC – experts

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Birthday Cyril Ramaphosa

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral ‘We lost everything’: Hollywood Hills home of former ‘Egoli’ star destroyed in LA fires
Courts Mandela’s grandson doesn’t appear in court as co-accused seek bail in hijacking case
News Masina hits back at Cape Town mayor accusations that ANC is lying about stadium bookings
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Ghosts of ANC’s past crash its January 8 celebrations
News Doctors ‘are not special’: Motsoaledi under fire for comments on unemployed doctors

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES