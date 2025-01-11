Ramaphosa speaks, ANC marches: 20 000 expected at 113th celebration

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the party’s annual birthday celebrations in Cape Town on Saturday.

The ANC turned 113 on January 8, normally celebrated with a week of activities and fundraising.

Ramaphosa will deliver a speech, described as the January 8 statement, which outlines the party’s priorities and gives marching orders to all ANC members.

This year, the statement occurs with the ANC in a coalition government described as the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The celebrations will take place at the Mandela Park stadium in Khayelitsha.

Around 20 000 people are expected to attend the event.

🎉 Today we celebrate the birthday of Africa's oldest liberation movement — the African National Congress at Mandela Park Stadium, Khayelitsha, Western Cape.



Gates are open! See you there!

“It is quite a great joy to have the 113th anniversary of the formation of our great movement here in the Western Cape… we remember the contributions that the founders of our great movement made 113 years ago and reflect on the history, achievements and setbacks as an organisation,” Ramaphosa said.

"It is actually quite a great joy to have the 113th anniversary of the formation of our great movement here in the Western Cape… we remember the contributions that the founders of our great movement made 113 years ago and reflect on the history, achievements and setbacks as an organisation," Ramaphosa said.

The mood is jubilant at the PBF Presidential Gala where business leaders and international delegates are gathered to network and connect with the ANC leadership.

