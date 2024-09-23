‘GNU is working, but…’ there are still divisions

Deputy Minister of Defence Bantu Holomisa says the government of national unity is reaping rewards with a new spirit of energy to serve the people but there are many hurdles to be overcome.

Bantu Holomisa at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition at the Waterkloof Air Force Base on 18 September 2024 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The government of national unity (GNU) is solid and moving forward as it prepares to deliver a united force under a strict presidential marching order to behave and toe the line. Some policy differences continue to exist but everybody understands they must pull in the same direction and “not cut corners to embarrass the government”.

This emerged during an interview with The Citizen with Deputy Minister of Defence and president of the United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa.

Ministers in GNU have raised the bar

He said the ministers in the GNU Cabinet from other opposition parties were of a high calibre and had raised the bar in the Cabinet’s work ethics. They had also demonstrated their determination to serve the people.

They were all committed to apply the country’s laws and policies as enshrined in the Public Finance Management Act and other prescripts.

“I don’t think there is any minister who has taken an oath under GNU who would want to use his position to enrich himself.

“I think those will be things of the past. Fortunately, we have a media that are behaving like hawks and hovering above us all the time, one wrong step you are out,” Holomisa said.

ALSO READ: ‘DA did the right thing’ – Here’s how experts have rated the DA’s moves in the GNU so far

One of the major achievements of the GNU was a consensus on the issue of the president and the Public Service Commission being the only employers of directors-general, not political parties. This matter seemed to have been ironed out and the noise around the issue has since subsided – even from the DA.

Holomisa said that if leaders of different parties in the multi-party coalition insisted on demanding they appoint their own directors-general in the departments they led, the GNU would collapse.

“The enemy of the GNU will be allowing ministers to come with their own directors-general or to appoint their own DGs.

“That should not be allowed. Instead, the Public Service Commission and the Office of the President should be the ones who decide on who should be a DG.

“If we attempt to interfere in that we will never rescue the principle of accountability,” Holomisa said.

The risk of allowing party leaders to take DGs “out of pockets” was that “nine out of 10 of those political directives are laced in corruption”.

Ramaphosa tells Cabinet members to behave

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been leading the ministers to focus on priorities and everyone was working hard, Holomisa added.

“Everyone has hit the ground running.

“If you were to come to our meetings you will think that we have been working together for ages.”

ALSO READ: GNU: Relations between DA and ANC are good at a national level, but not in municipalities

Ramaphosa reportedly told Cabinet members “don’t break the rules or cut corners, remain in your lane”.

Holomisa said: “Cyril was very forthright that nobody must behave in a way that will embarrass the whole Cabinet and government.

“I think we would be fooling ourselves if we don’t agree that since the GNU, there seems to be competition among the departments who want to be seen to be doing work.

“The economy, the markets and business confidence seem to be saying we are doing well.”

The implementation of policies such as National Health Insurance and the Bela legislation, among others, are the main issues that still divide the GNU. But the president has allowed the members dissatisfied with the Bela legislation to submit inputs to be incorporated in the final law.

The member parties of the GNU have not abandoned their opposition roles in parliament as the remaining members continue with their vigorous oversight work on the government.