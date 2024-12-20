Mashaba says he gave ANC a chance because it has been ‘humbled’

Mashaba says his party is currently working well with the EFF and the ANC.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the only reason he decided to have a working relationship with the ANC is because the party is now “humble”.

Mashaba’s party has a working relationship with the ANC in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

However, he has been criticised for working with the ANC.

Mashaba had previously been quoted saying he would never work with the party.

ANC has been ‘humbled’

However, Mashaba said ANC members have reflected on the results of the May 29 elections and had become humble.

“I find the ANC to be humbled, and they have accepted the outcomes of the elections, and they are not like other liberation parties on the continent. That is why I am giving them a chance,” he said.

Mashaba said ActionSA has a cordial working relationship with both the ANC and the EFF in the two metros.

ActionSA now has a mayor in the City of Tshwane, alongside an ANC deputy mayor. In Johannesburg, the party has a speaker alongside an ANC mayor.

“We are working very well in Tshwane and Johannesburg,” he said.

Despite the relationship with the ANC in the municipalities, Mashaba said ActionSA will still perform its role as opposition to the government of national unity (GNU).

“The GNU does not need our numbers, they need a political party like us to hold them accountable,” he said.

Mashaba says DA will ‘corrupt’ ANC

He also expressed concern with the ANC working with the DA in the GNU.

Mashaba said he believed that the DA is a “racist” party and would only “corrupt” the ANC.

“The DA has devised a plan to corrupt the ANC, and they are doing this because they want to drive a narrative that black people cannot govern.

“They want to project that all black people are corrupt, but they forget that we are poor as black people because of 300 years of savage brutality and corruption,” he said.

He said he looks forward to the new year when his party will launch a vigorous campaign for the 2026 local government elections.

“We are hoping that South African voters are aware of what is going on in the country and even when they are on holiday, they must discuss politics so they can make the right decisions in 2026,” he said.

DA responds to Mashaba

DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp told The Citizen on Friday that Mashaba’s comments are “ridiculous”.

He said the DA is not a racist party, and it is also not capable of corrupting the ANC.

“Herman Mashaba’s actions are of such a nature that he is looking for relevance. His utterances are ridiculous,” Aucamp said.

Aucamp said Mashaba should be worried about ActionSA’s poor election results this year.

