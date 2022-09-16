PODCAST: ‘Why blame the ANC for closing a pothole on a tarred road full of dust’- Pule Mabe

Stephen Tau

It goes without saying that the African National Congress (ANC) has been going through one of its most difficult periods since its formation.

Chief among the challenges the party has been faced with, is that of internal factional battles.

In recent years, there has been different groupings within the party with some calling themselves the Premier League, which seem to have now vanished into thin air.

The Premier League at the time, were believed to be led by former premiers of the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga – Supra Mahumapelo, Ace Magashule and David Mabuza, respectively.

Mahumapelo who was also chairperson of the ANC in North West was recalled in 2018, after being accused of sowing divisions within the party among other things.

Magashule, the secretary general of the ANC, remains suspended after he was charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering for his alleged involvement in the Free State Asbestos audit scandal.

Mabuza on the other hand, is the currently the deputy president of both the ANC and the country.

It appears his position in the ANC will be hotly contested at the ANC’s national elective conference in December this year, with posters of preferred candidates for the position in question being shared on social media on a daily basis.

The ANC’s problems became worse, particularly after Jacob Zuma was forced to resign by his own party in 2018.

Zuma has for the longest time been facing various charges of corruption which also heightened the tensions within the ANC.

Adding to the further divisions in the ANC, Zuma was incarcerated for his failure to continue appearing before the Zondo Commission which was set up and tasked to investigate allegations of State Capture.

While the commission was continuing, Zuma started accusing the Commission’s chairperson and current Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of being unfair towards him which led to him snubbing the Commission.

Eventually the Commission approached the Apex court and Zuma was later charged and sent to prison for ignoring instructions to continue appearing before the Commission.

Zuma’s imprisonment sparked what is known as the ‘July Unrest’ where businesses were looted and set alight.

Much of the unrest was said to have been fueled by ANC members and supporters who are close to Zuma.

The challenges in the ANC, have also prompted various ANC stalwarts, including former President Thabo Mbeki questioning the credibility of some of the party members.

Speaking during two memorial services held in honour of former ANC deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte and party stalwart Rita Ndzanga, Mbeki warned the party to change its ways, stressing that party supporters were not stupid and that South Africa could experience a version of its own ‘Arab Spring’.

The ongoing Phala Phala scandal facing Ramaphosa continues to divide the ANC even more with those opposed to him continuously calling for him to resign, accusing him of withholding the truth about what really happened during a robbery at his game farm.

