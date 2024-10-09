Politics

WATCH LIVE: Tshwane might get a female mayor

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri announced that the ANC would back Action SA's Dr Nasiphi Moya as the mayor of Tshwane.

Tshwane

The gallery laughed as DA Jacqui Uys nominated Cilliers Brink as a moyar again which was backed up FF plus Grundi Theunissen. When ANC’s Eugene Modise nominated Dr Nasiphi Moya from Action SA the gallery cheered as she accepted the nomination. Picture: Screengrab

By the end of the day the City of Tshwane would have a new female mayor after Cilliers Brink was removed with a Motion Of No Confidence two weeks ago.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri announced that the ANC would back Action SA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya as the mayor of Tshwane.

During the media briefing before the vote Moya said it’s been hard two weeks and it’s been crisis after crisis and have thanked the ANC for their support.

“We have to make this thing work so people don’t laugh at us and say we told you so,” she said

