Prison raids highlights security issues

Recent raids at Johannesburg and Cape Town prisons reveal urgent need for policy reforms in South Africa’s correctional facilities.

Recent raids at the Johannesburg Prison and Cape Town’s Goodwood Correctional Centre that uncovered contraband goods, have highlighted the security challenges in South Africa’s correctional facilities.

Prison rights activist Golden Miles Bhudu of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights said the raids highlighted the urgent need for policy reforms in SA’s correctional services.

He said the correctional services department had failed to implement calls to turn prisons into industrial hubs.

Crisis requires action

“When the former minister came in, he spoke at length about turning prisons into industrial hubs – these have fallen on deaf ears.

“We would not have this crisis we are seeing. We need to relook how to make the criminal justice system work and get the department to work. The problem is the human factor. The policies can be improved and adopted if those vested with the responsibility do not sit on their hands,” he said.

Money, cellphones and drugs were among the items confiscated from inmates in the raids. Departmental spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the contraband issue was alarming.

“The influx of contraband in correctional facilities is a disturbing phenomenon, this is why it’s essential for the department to intensify surprise, spot and unannounced searches to ensure contraband is prevented or removed from our facilities.

“Holding individuals found in possession of contraband and their prosecution has to be elevated,” Nxumalo said.

“We are not prepared to compromise on discipline. Whether it is an inmates or officials, those in the wrong will face the consequences.

“Our commitment to maintaining safe and secure correctional facilities is firm. Enhanced security measures are part of our ongoing efforts.”

According to the department, the code enforcement unit has taken action against 66 officials for theft, fraud, corruption and maladministration. The departmental investigation unit has finalised 77% of all investigations. But Bhudu said the department had become a “collapsed system”.

He said the current correctional system security and management in prisons were in ruins.

“They can do as many raids as they want, but it won’t change anything as things stand. Smuggling contraband has become extremely easy today. We have correctional officers who are disgruntled and prisoners who have power.”