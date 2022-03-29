Operation Dudula to hand memorandum to companies in Roslyn

Kgomotso Phooko

Members of Operation Dudula have taken their march to Rosslyn in Pretoria to submit a memorandum calling for companies to prioritise employing South African citizens instead of foreigners.

The anti-foreigner group’s members had put protests on hold following the arrest of their leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini who was detained over the weekend.

Nhlanhla was released on R1 500 bail on Monday. Just one day later, the group proved their resilience with protests promptly resuming.

#OperationDudula Memorandum of demands delivered to Praga and Afrit factories in Rosslyn. MS pic.twitter.com/EXDeLVYbbE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2022

“We are here to hand over a memorandum to industries and to make sure they remove foreigners they employed illegally and replace them with South Africans; they must prioritise South Africans,” said Operation Dudula’s national deputy chairperson Dan Radebe.

According to the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Operation Dudula members are submitting a memorandum of demands against the employment of illegal foreigners by Praga, Afrit and Rossa complex.

Nhlanhla’s arrest

The arrest of Nhlanhla lux follows the group’s protest where they raided a house in Dobsonville in search of drugs.

Lux was arrested just after his interview at KayaFM.

59-year-old Victor Ramafefe opened a case of breaking and entering at the Dobsonville police station after the group raided his house. Ramafefe was accompanied by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) which led to word that Julius Malema who is the leader of the EFF is behind Nhlanhla’s arrest.

Malema surprised to be accused of having a hand in Dlamini’s arrest

In an interview with Motsweding FM on Sunday, Malema denied that he was involved in Dlamini’s arrest or that the case was politically motivated as claimed by Dabula.

“I don’t have time for small boys… they don’t know what they’re talking about. I don’t even want to waste my time on such useless people,” the EFF leader said.

He said the EFF did not register a case against Dlamini, but he supported the Red Berets taking action to support Ramerafe, whom he said was a member of his party.

“I have nothing to do with his arrest…all the EFF did was to assist their member with opening a case. The EFF did not open a case against Nhlanhla Lux, we accompanied our member who did not feel safe and that’s our job as the EFF to protect each other,” Melama said.

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies EFF pressured police to arrest Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini