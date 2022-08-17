Protesting Limpopo residents block R71 with rocks demanding clean water

Alex Japho Matlala

For the past two weeks, using the R71 road between Tzaneen and Hoedspruit via Nkowankowa has been impossible after hundreds of angry residents in the area came out to demand clean, running water.

They blocked the busy Nkowankowa Junction, about 12km away from Tzaneen, with tree trunks, rocks and other heavy objects to get government’s attention.

Since last Thursday, the residents, armed with stones, grass cutters, machetes, picks, hammers, spades and rakes have been preventing vehicles from passing.

“We have not had sufficient water in our houses, in our streets, for weeks. So we have decided to block the roads so that government listens to our grievances,” said Styles Manganyi, a protester, yesterday.

Another resident, Brain Ngobeni, said the municipality claimed they had addressed the water problem.

“But our parents and sisters are still having it tough to prepare meals at home,” he said.

“So we have decided to give the municipality until this Friday to see if they live up to their promises. But now our new demand is for Eskom to lift load shedding.

“When our parents come back from work, they find no electricity in the house. When they want to cook, there is no electricity. We want Eskom to stop load shedding so that we can continue with our lives.”

Mopani district municipality spokesperson Odas Ngobeni said yesterday the water supply has been restored, but it has not yet stabilised because of low reservoir levels. He said angry protesters were also preventing municipal employees working on the water scheme.

“We are coordinating a meeting with all the relevant stakeholders so we are able to find a solution to this problem.”

Last week, Mopani district mayor Pule Shayi said his council has set aside R73 million for the 2020-2023 financial year to address issues related to water reticulation in the region.

