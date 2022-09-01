WATCH: Operation Dudula members clash with EFF outside Kalafong

Thapelo Lekabe

Operation Dudula movement members have been chased away by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) outside Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

Anti-foreign protesters clash with EFF

Members of the anti-immigrant group on Thursday claimed they were attacked and physically assaulted by the EFF.

This follows a violent scuffle on Wednesday that erupted outside the hospital between the two organisations that have been at loggerheads over the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa.

Violence has broken out at Kalafong hospital in Pretoria between Operation Dudula and EFF members before Health Minister Joe Phaahla's visit. There has been tension because of foreign nationals being turned away for 'putting a strain on SA's public health system.' @ThaploL pic.twitter.com/1So76GviYX — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) September 1, 2022

The alleged attack occurred during Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla’s visit to the hospital after Operation Dudula members blocked the entrance to the facility.

They were stopping documented and undocumented foreign nationals from entering Kalafong based on nationality, colour of their skin and the language they speak.

The EFF is against the group’s actions and believes access to healthcare in South Africa should not be based on people’s nationality.

Phaahla was expected to engage with Operation Dudula and EFF members separately this afternoon to understand their grievances, according to the chief director in his office Rudzani Mpilo.

Afterwards, the minister is expected to brief the media on his visit.

Operation Dudula members are now burning the EFF flag outside Kalafong hospital in Pretoria, as chaos breaks out. pic.twitter.com/WjJ6oHLGdx— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) September 1, 2022

