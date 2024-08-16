Minister Ramakgopa withdraws nuclear procurement gazette

Environmental groups have argued that more public participation is required and Ramakgopa's withdrawal allows for added transparency.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramakgopa has withdrawn a gazette on the procurement of nuclear energy.

This marks the end of a push to secure South Africa’s energy future through nuclear but delays a process that Ramakgopa is committed to.

The minister outlined the details of the protracted process in a media briefing in Tshwane on 16 August.

More public participation needed

South Africa’s integrated energy resource plan stipulates the necessity for the country to add 2500 megawatts by 2030 and beyond.

In preparation for nuclear procurement, a standard public participation process was followed between February and August 2021, with the plan being approved subject to suspensive conditions.

The three suspensive conditions included the recognition of advancing technologies, the rationality of the 2500 megawatt addition and a stipulation that the procurement be ‘turn-key’.

The reports on these suspensive conditions were submitted to the National Energy Regulatory Authority of South Africa (Nersa), which then approved the procurement.

Those challenging the minister’s plan, including Earthlife Africa and Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI), believe the reports should also have been subject to public scrutiny.

Ramakgopa’s department has an October court date that challenges Nersa’s approval, with complainants arguing the need for additional public comment.

Complainants have also cited the gazette being issued by a previous minister, but Ramakgopa believes they were legally secure in this regard.

However, with his withdrawal of the gazette, he believes the case will not need to proceed as the complainants have achieved the remedies sought.

“We carry the responsibility of ensuring the process we are undertaking is subject to the highest levels of public scrutiny,” said Ramakgopa in agreeing to further participation.

Nuclear still the future

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to be transparent throughout the process, stating previous attempts at nuclear procurement were mired by “secrecy”.

He said nuclear builds took time but that the process must be done right, confirming that he would reissue the gazette following the public comment window.

“Nuclear is part of the mix, nuclear is part of the future. But it is important that as we go out and procure, the procurement process must be able to stand the test of time,” Ramakgopa said.

“Nuclear is government policy. [It] has taken a stance that nuclear is part of the mix so it will happen at the pace and scale we can afford.

“We carry the responsibility of ensuring the process we are undertaking is subject to the highest levels of public scrutiny,” the minister concluded.