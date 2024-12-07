SAA pilots suspend strike, granted 9.47% salary increase

The pilots had initially wanted a 30% increase, which was later revised to 15%, while also demanding a change in SAA management.

SAA employees protest at SA Park in Johannesburg, 5 December. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

The strike undertaken by South African Airways (SAA) pilots is over.

Executive management reached a deal with the SAA Pilots Association, bringing an end to the strike at 2am this morning.

The deal sees the pilots granted an additional 1% on SAA’s earlier offer, bringing their total salary increase to 9.47%

Full flight schedule from Sunday

The national airline will return to their full flight schedule from 8 December, while 100 pilots have confirmed they will return to work from noon on 7 December.

Professor John Lamola, SAA Interim CEO, said that the deal included an enterprise improvement programme that will be conducted over the next two months.

“We are committed to implementing work-life concessions that should enhance the productivity of our world-acclaimed pilots,” stated Lamola.

“SAA extends its heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for their patience, understanding, and support during this period,” SAA stated.

Updated flight schedules can be viewed on all social media platforms and the SAA website.

‘Millions’ spent of education

On Friday, the flight crew vowed to continue their industrial action “indefinitely” unless the airline submitted to their demands.

As well as the wage demands, the pilots are wanting a change in management as they believe the hierarchy risk ruining the airline’s viability.

Sympathy for the pilots has been mixed as some believe they live lives of luxury. However, one pilot speaking to The Citizen disagreed.

“We are not fat cats, as SAA and the media like to portray us,” the pilot said.

“Pilots have spent millions on education, thousands each year on remaining current with our competencies, and we’re responsible for the lives of all our passengers. It would be appreciated to be valued,” they explained.

The pilots had initially asked for a 30% wage increase, which was revised to just over 15%.

SAA has 161 pilots, with roughly 140 of them having participated in the strike.

