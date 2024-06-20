SANParks honors firefighters for bravery during fire season

Cape Town firefighters and volunteers were honored by SANParks for their heroic efforts during the difficult 2023-2024 fire season.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has honoured the city’s firefighters in recognition of their efforts and those of the volunteers who showed bravery during the 2023-2024 Western Cape fire season.

Partners, agencies and corporates who donated food and water during the firefighting were also recognised.

One of the celebrated firefighters at the event, held at the Newlands Fire Base in Cape Town on Tuesday, was Zenande Mbana, a senior leader at the NCC Environmental Services.

Hardest fights against fire

He said one of his hardest fights against fire took place early this year.

“It was on Boyes Drive in Kalk Bay and Muizenberg. Usually, a fire starts from the bottom going up but that fire was very difficult for us.

“The smoke was the biggest challenge because we couldn’t see anything,” Mbana said, adding that the aerial support helped them navigate it.

Justin Buchmann, fire manager at the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said the event was hugely important.

“Firstly, the event recognises all the firefighters who worked so diligently and courageously over the last fire season in extreme conditions and over adverse terrain.”

These included firefighters from NCC Environmental Services, Volunteer Wildlife Services, SANParks and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue.

Season was tough

Mbana, who has been a firefighter since 2010, said this season was tough “because it started earlier, usually it starts in early December but this time it started in the middle of November”.

TMNP recorded 119 fires between April 2023 and March 2024, an increase of 34 more fires from the previous season.

Buchmann said a collaborative effort made the season a success.

“We reopened Klaasjagerberg fire standby in the south of the park to bolster capacity and improve fire response,” he said.

“This all happened before the big fires in Simons Town and helped greatly in those efforts which resulted in no loss of infrastructure or life given the size and severity of the fire.”

Proper training ensures success

Mbana said proper training also ensured a success in firefighting.

“Some of the fires went on for three to five days and we were working long shifts, at most 24 hours, and when we work such long shifts, we need to rest for 12 hours and then go again,” he said.

“As a leader I had to make sure of the safety of the crew because another challenge we had were the weather conditions, sometimes you need to fight a fire and the weather has high temperatures.”