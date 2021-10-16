Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
4 minute read
16 Oct 2021
6:00 am
Special Features

Miss Earth SA 2021: Naughty, but nice – and dreaming big

Reitumetse Makwea

I want to be remembered as the one who made a difference out there.

Newly crowned Miss Earth, Nompumelelo Maduna celebrates Spring Day during an event at the Thaba Eco Hotel in the Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, 1 September 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
I want to be remembered as the one who made a difference out there. It’s one thing to say climate change is happening or unemployment is increasing, I want action.” Big words from Nompumelelo Maduna, Miss Earth SA 2021 – and you somehow believe the 26 year old will achieve exactly that if you look at her track record. Raised in Rockville, Soweto, by a family of strong women after her father’s death, she not only advocates women empowerment with a passion, but has made “boss moves” with her Maduna Foundation, to help young people who want careers that do...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Jacarandas steal SA hearts
23 hours ago
23 hours ago

LOCAL NEWS

Cape vultures get a lifeline with satellite tracking programme
2 days ago
2 days ago

BUSINESS NEWS

Fishermen fear Karpowership plan could threaten their livelihoods
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SA is breaking temperature records at a rapid rate – Why you should worry
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago