From waste picker to waiter – A journey of resilience

From garbage sorter to waitron, and no shortage of ambition, coming to South Africa was the path to a better future for Saviour Bvute.

He is a waiter at a Sunninghill pub and restaurant. But to get there was a challenging journey of loss, sometimes hunger, and a determination to make his own life better against all odds.

Seeking a better life

He first came to South Africa in 2014 in search of an opportunity to better his life after living with his sister in Victoria Falls for several years.

His mom passed away when he was quite young. At 17 he was forced into making life decisions when home life was again disrupted with the death of his sister.

He made the call to venture into Mzansi. Joburg has been his home for the past decade.

Bvute’s first job was as a stock picker for a mail-order cosmetics and homeware company.

The orders would come in, and he’d be given a list to go off into the warehouse and pack parcels for customers. It was a great starting gig but what it gave him in initial confidence about a better future, it also took away as quickly.

The rug was pulled out from under him, and he was staring down the barrel of a zero income when retrenchment halted his dream. Job hunting was tough, and he eventually landed a low wage position as a trash sorter.

Patience

Bvute would spend his days at a shopping centre going through waste and sorting it.

“I was going through huge amounts of other people’s rubbish every day. From supermarket waste through restaurant throwaways. But it was a job, it gave me money to buy food, and I was grateful,” he said.

It also taught him about recycling and the monotony of the job gave him loads of time to think and discover his personal truths.

During his tenure as a garbage sorter, Bvute became friendly with, and was noticed by the centre manager, Tracy Sutherland.

He credits her with much of his growth personally and professionally.

It was Sutherland who played intermediary between the restaurant owner where he works and Bvute, and she facilitated an interview. He got the job straight away.

“I love what I do now. It’s a huge step up for me and the environment is inspirational.”

He said beyond Sutherland, the owner of the establishment inspires him daily.

His name is Joe, and Bvute said he feels that under the guidance he presently receives, he is prospering mentally, emotionally and financially.

“Joe is an amazing man. Every day he writes an inspirational message for us and for the customers on a chalk board. And not a moment goes past that I don’t read the message and make it my own. He cares for his customers and staff, and I have seen him go to extraordinary lengths to help both. I really admire him.”

Bvute is now making a reasonable living. He’s also enrolled at college and is presently studying IT while also side-hustling and selling shoes that he ships to Gauteng from Durban.

He works and studies as much as he can and plans to open his own business one day.

“I have learnt so much from this job and I will take this knowledge along with during my studies, and one day start a small business, and hopefully afford other people the same kind of opportunities that life has given me.”

Tips are the mainstay of his income, and it has taught him how to treat people. “When you treat people well, there is a reward. In my job the payoff becomes a tip.

“But what I have since realised is that in life, when you treat people equally and with dignity, and with kindness, the way that Tracy and Joe have treated me, then the benefits are tenfold, and you feel it within yourself. It’s not about money then, but about us living for each other.”

Ultimately, Bvute wants to go home. He hopes daily that the situation improves in Zimbabwe.

“When you are a foreigner in South Africa, not a day goes past that someone doesn’t remind you of it. Sometimes people can be really hostile, and I miss the warmth of home.”

While he has never been at the receiving and of xenophobia, he is constantly reminded of its omnipresence.

