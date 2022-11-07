Hein Kaiser
Journalist
7 Nov 2022
5:15 am
Special Features

From waste picker to waiter – A journey of resilience

Hein Kaiser

Saviour Bvute went from sorting through trash to waitering and being enrolled at college.

Proud waiter Saviour Bvute. Photo: Hein Kaiser
From garbage sorter to waitron, and no shortage of ambition, coming to South Africa was the path to a better future for Saviour Bvute. He is a waiter at a Sunninghill pub and restaurant. But to get there was a challenging journey of loss, sometimes hunger, and a determination to make his own life better against all odds. Seeking a better life He first came to South Africa in 2014 in search of an opportunity to better his life after living with his sister in Victoria Falls for several years. His mom passed away when he was quite young. At...

