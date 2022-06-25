Zuma to challenge state capture report, lay complaint with JSC against Zondo

Thapelo Lekabe

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has announced that the former president will challenge the findings of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Commission, as far as they relate to him.

Zuma also wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to investigate Zondo for allegedly making “grossly unlawful comments” in the state capture report related to his release on medical parole last year, by the former national commissioner for correctional service, Arthur Fraser.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi made the announcement on Saturday during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg following this week’s release of the fifth and final instalment of the state capture commission’s report.

Zuma’s lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu said the former president was in Johannesburg, but was advised not to address the commission’s findings publicly due to his parole conditions.

Justice Zondo, the chairperson of the commission, handed the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Manyi described the report as “unlawful and irrational” and outlined a number of steps Zuma intended to take, which included challenging Zondo’s appointment as Chief Justice.

He also reiterated Zuma’s complaints about the establishment of the state capture commission and Zondo’s appointment as its chairperson, even though the courts have already ruled on this.

The Zondo commission made damning findings against Zuma, saying he enabled corruption and state capture by his close associates, the controversial Gupta brothers, through the looting of billions of rands via government contracts.

Justice Zondo also found that Zuma’s son, Duduzane, acted as a “conduit” between the Guptas and government.

He recommended that law enforcement agencies further investigate Zuma and others, with a view to possible prosecution for corruption and other charges.

The former president’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, posted a picture of her father shortly before the briefing.

Mpofu said legal consultations were taking place in Johannesburg.

