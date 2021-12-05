Sunday weather forecast: Widespread thunderstorms and flooding across SA

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of widespread thunderstorms and the potential risk of flooding across parts of South Africa on Sunday.
Weekend weather update
Thunderstorms and flooding
Saws weather forecaster Jacqueline Modika there is a cut-off low system “over the south-western parts of the country” on Sunday.
Modika said this will result in severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds, as well as the risk of localised flooding in low-lying regions.
Watch: Sunday weather forecast
An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued.
Rainfall probability
According to the Saws, central and eastern regions in South Africa has a widespread rainfall probability of 80%, with scattered storms in outlying regions (60%).
The northern regions of the Northern Cape and the eastern regions of Limpopo has a 30% probability for isolated showers.
Weather alerts issued
The Saws issued a Yellow Level 2 alert for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms in parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
An additional Orange Level 6 alert was issued for severe thunderstorms along the coastal regions of the Western Cape.