WATCH | Jukskei River flood: Families evacuated as water levels rise

Cheryl Kahla

Residents living along the Jukskei River were evacuated on Tuesday, following the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning of floods in the region.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) evacuated eleven people from two flooded homes in Alexandra.

Other residents along the riverbanks have been asked to evacuate the area as water levels will continue to rise. Emergency services will remain on high alert.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sluice gate opened as Vaal Dam breaches 100%

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said most of the informal settlements are in the “area within the river streams; young kids are most tempted to play in those areas”.

Residents living in Diepsloot, Stjwetla, Kaya Sands, Kliptown, and Kaalfontein in the area of Ivory Park are also at risk.

JMPD is urging residents with houses built next to Jukskei River to leave their homes immediately following persistent rains. Land has fallen leaving some homes in danger of collapsing into the river. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/S1WVyIMIsT— Mbalenhle Mthethwa (@MbalikaMthethwa) December 28, 2021

He added: “We are urging them [residents] to move to higher ground so that we can prevent drowning incidents.”

This after severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours continue to ravage large parts of South Africa.

Due to current weather conditions, authorities urge motorists to exercise caution on wet and slippery roads as more rainfall has been predicted this week.

With the New Year’s celebrations still ahead, law officials will increase visibility along major routes, according to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

He called on motorists to “take things easy, don’t rush”, as the celebrations are “where it all goes crazy”; he warns drunk drivers that they will face the consequences for driving under the influence.

Minnaar said motorists should maintain a safe following distance. Moreover, “travelling above the speed limit is a problem, especially on wet roads”, he added.

He therefore called on motorists to reduce speed, as it will provide enough time to apply the breaks and control the vehicle if they need to stop suddenly.

Minnaar said police will be out in full force as holiday-goers return from the festive season celebrations, especially long South Africa’s main routes between provinces.

ALSO READ: Weather alerts issued, South Africans warned to ‘stay indoors’