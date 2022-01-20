Heatwave alert: Cape Town truly a country on its own this weekend…

Cheryl Kahla

Western Cape residents have been warned of extreme heatwave conditions over the weekend when temperatures are expected to soar beyond 45°C.

Heatwave alert

Mercury rising

The South African Weather Service (Saws) explained an upper air high-pressure system will usher in sunny and dry weather across the Northern and Western Cape provinces.

This will result in “extremely hot temperatures”. As per Accuweather, Wellington and Paarl residents should brace a high of 41°C on Friday, 44°C on Saturday.

From Sunday, things take a slight turn for the better, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 39°C. Meanwhile, Paarl residents can expect a high of 44°C on Saturday and 42°C degrees on Sunday.

Keeping pets safe during a heatwave

Just a friendly reminder: Don’t take your pets for walkies during a heatwave. If the tar is too hot for your hands, it’s too hot for your doggo’s paws.

Close the curtains and lay damp towels on the floor to cool them off. Also, set out extra bowls of water, and maybe add a couple of ice cubes for good measure.

If you can’t keep them indoors, make sure they have adequate shade to escape the heat.

If you have wildlife in your region – birds, squirrels, and the like – be kind and put out bowls of water for them too.

For bees – because you know, they are endangered – fill a shallow bowl or plate with water and pebbles and place in the shade for the beezies to enjoy. (The pebbles prevent them from drowning).

Weather elsewhere in SA

Flash floods

Meanwhile, in pretty much the rest of the country, South Africans are battling floods and severe thunderstorms.

The Saws issued a yellow level two warning for disruptive rain over parts of Gauteng, North West, central and eastern Free State, and the extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The disruptive rain resulted in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying bridges and informal settlements, while motorists were warned of possible road closures.

“The disruptive rain [on Wednesday] may result in localised and flash flooding of susceptible roads, low lying bridges and informal settlements.

Severe thunderstorms

The Saws also issued alerts for severe thunderstorms over the eastern interior of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday; and level four weather warnings for thunderstorms in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Strong winds, heavy downpours and large hail barraged the provinces on Monday, with the hardest-hit areas reported as Middelburg, Mkhondo, Standerton, Machadodorp, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The severe weather conditions resulted in localised flooding, damage to property and infrastructure, and flooding of roads and low-lying bridges.

