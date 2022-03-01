Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the

Dawid Kruiper, !Kheis, Kareeberg and Ubuntu local municipalities in the Northern Cape province.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 2.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/NKofpPgA21— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 1, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment and on the eastern Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the eastern Highveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north-east.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except the west.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with morning fog patches along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly.

ALSO READ: Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, heavy rain in KZN and EC

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool along the west-coast and the adjacent interior with fog patches in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east, with a chance of drizzle in the south-west and the adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to northwesterly, but moderate westerly to south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places along the coast and adjacent interior with a chance of morning light rain, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places south of escapement with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly becoming south-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to northeasterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High