Level 3 warning: Disruptive winds expected in parts of Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves resulting in localised difficulty at sea between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

A yellow level 3 warning for disruptive winds which could lead to damage to settlements and damage to temporary structures and disruption of ports and/or small harbours between Storms River and Port Alfred, has been issued.

The weather service has also confirmed snow is likely to fall in parts across the country this weekend.

This will be the first snowfall of 2022.

High-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and Lesotho will be affected, as well as the Drakensberg region.

Residents in these areas should expect a cold front on Friday.

Yellow level 1 warning: Waves: N and W Cape: 6 – 7 April 2022 pic.twitter.com/Sn8fOPpjrC— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 5, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool to warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm, but hot to very hot in the lowveld. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the south-eastern parts.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the lowveld.

North West: Fine and warm.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with morning mist over the western parts where it will be cool, but cold over the southern parts, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north westerly becoming variable in the evening.

Western Cape: Mostly cloudy and cool with rain and showers over the south-western parts where it will be cold in places. The showers will spread to the south coast by afternoon and continuing into the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate west to south-westerly becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon but strong westerly in the south and south-west turning south-westerly from late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool, but fine north of Darlington Dam. The wind along the coast will be Strong westerly, reaching Gale force in places east of Storms River late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool, but fine north of the Winterberg. The wind along the coast will be Strong westerly, reaching Gale force in places east of Cape St Francis late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the extreme north-east. It will become cloudy in the east from afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly but southerly to south-easterly in the extreme south, spreading to north coast in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High