Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected in KZN on Tuesday

Residents in parts of KwaZulu-Natal should expect isolated showers and thundershowers on Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

Long term forecaster at the SAWS Dr Christien Engelbrecht told The Citizen that the last winter month will not bring much rainfall to the areas which normally receive most of their rainfall during this season.

This will be particularly felt in the Eastern Cape, where some parts are being hit hard by drought.

The Western Cape also receives the bulk of its rainfall during winter.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

Limpopo: Cloudy with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

North West: Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the extreme east.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east.

Northern Cape: Morning frost over the southern high ground, otherwise fine and cool becoming partly cloudy but cloudy in the north from the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning frost patches in the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly until late morning, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly but light and variable along the south coast at first. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but cold in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.