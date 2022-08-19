Damaging waves and strong winds expected in the Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for very cold, wet and windy conditions over the interior of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, the Namakwa district as

well as the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the Free State Province.

SAWS has further warned that these conditions would prove to be problematic for small stock farmers, particularly sheering of sheep and goats. People who will be taking part in hiking and outdoor recreational activities are advised to take necessary precautions and drivers should be aware of possible slippery conditions along the mountain passes of the Eastern Cape where light snowfall can be expected.

Saturday’s weather service:

Gauteng: Fine and cold but cool in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index:Very High

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cool over the central parts, otherwise fine and warm.

North West: Fine, windy and cool to warm, but cold in the south-west

Free State: Partly cloudy over the southern parts until early afternoon, otherwise fine, windy and cold.

Northern Cape: Fine in the extreme north-east otherwise cool along the northern coastal areas, otherwise cloudy and cold, but very cold over the southern interior. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong in the late afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cold with isolated morning showers in the west, but scattered in the extreme south-east. It will become partly cloudy in the west from late morning and over the north-eastern interior during the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly along the south coast reaching gale force in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

Western half of Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with scattered showers south of Darlington Dam, otherwise isolated. Snow is expected over high lying areas. The wind along the coast will be Gale force south-westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the north-western interior, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cold but cool to warm in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly from the south by late morning and reaching near gale in the afternoon.