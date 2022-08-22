Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Western Cape, warns weather service

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday morning.

According to the weather service, this will result in localised damage to coastal infrastructure and coastal users potentially being swept off rocks.

“Difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and kayaks is possible. Small vessels at risk of taking on water and a capsising in locality. Localised disruptions to beachfront activities,” warned the weather service on Monday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa District in Northern Cape, Matzikama Municipality in Western Cape, Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib, and !Kheis Local Municipalities of Northern Cape.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/ySjMQRuAWR— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 22, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool, but cold in places in the north, becoming partly cloudy in the Lowveld by the afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine and cool, but warm weather in the south-west.

North West: Fine and cool, but warm weather in the west.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm but cool in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to northeasterly, becoming fresh north-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Morning fog over the north-eastern interior, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places over the north-western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh east to north-easterly, becoming moderate northerly to north-westerly along the west coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places in the southern interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places in the southern interior, otherwise fine and cool, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly, but strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.