High fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern interior of the Northern Cape

Weather Reporter

Residents in parts of the Western Cape should expect damaging winds and waves which could lead to problems for high-sided vehicles, especially on the N1 over the south-western parts, Cape Winelands, and eastern interior of the Western Cape as well as the southern high ground of Namakwa, in the Northern Cape on Sunday, moderating from the west.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the eastern interior of the Northern Cape

Saturday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm but hot in the southern Lowveld.

North West: Fine and warm.

Free State: Partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and warm.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool over the western parts otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north. It will be windy over the southern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh

north-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy over the extreme west in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but cold over the Cape Peninsula where drizzle is expected in the morning. It will become partly cloudy over the extreme south-western parts in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north to north-westerly, but fresh to strong along the south-west coast. It will become easterly east of Stilbaai in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and

cool, but warm in the north east. It will become fine in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming north easterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool with light rain and fog along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning and evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south westerly, becoming north easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm, but cool in the east. It will become partly cloudy from the south-east from mid-morning, spreading to the west by late afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers and rain are expected in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly north of Durban, otherwise south-westerly, spreading to Kosi Bay by afternoon. It will become gentle south easterly south of Richard’s Bay by late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

ALSO READ: 1 September: Today is technically not ‘Spring Day’