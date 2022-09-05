Partly cloudy and cold conditions in the Western Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves between East London and Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.

According to the weather service, this will lead to localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period of time and difficulty in navigation for vessels at sea is expected along the coast

subsiding by midday.

Tuesday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, with evening fog and drizzle along the escarpment.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the south-western Bushveld.

North West: Fine and warm.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Fog patches over the southern high ground at first where it will be cold in

places, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy over the south-western and south coast where it will be cold

in places, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly south of Cape Point, but fresh along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, spreading to Plettenberg by the late afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in the morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south westerly, reaching strong in places.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool, but cold in places over the interior. Isolated showers and

rain expected over the eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.