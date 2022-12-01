Passing cold front to be accompanied by strong winds in parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

It promises to be a wet Friday for some parts of the country as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in several provinces.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for wind between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay from the afternoon, moderating from the west towards the evening.

“A cold front is passing through tomorrow and is expected to be associated with strong westerly to south-westerly winds of speeds between 50-70km/h and gusting between 80-90km/h over the south coast (Western Cape) from mid-day, moderating from the west towards the evening. Wave heights of about 3.0 – 3.5m are also expected over this region,” warned the weather service.

Yellow level 1 warning: Wind: Western Cape: Friday 2 December 2022 12:00 – 24:00 pic.twitter.com/wYbYPQasHc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 1, 2022

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers on the Highveld. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated late afternoon showers and thundershowers, but hot in places in the south-west.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the morning otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-west to southerly, but strong at times from late morning while reaching near gale along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm but cool in places along the coast where it will cloudy with light showers expected in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly south of Durban towards evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.