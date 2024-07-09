WATCH: Three rivers burst their banks in Cape Town as weather service warns of more snowfall and flooding up to Friday

The Lisebeek, Lotus and Eerste rivers have burst their banks as news comes in of another cold front expected on Wednesday.

City of Cape Town staff attend to services amid severe weather seen on Tuesday. Photo: X/City of Cape Town

City of Cape Town emergency services are responding to weather-related incidents after three rivers have burst their banks amid the ongoing storms.

This while the Western Cape is expecting another cold front on Wednesday. The rest of the country will receive a brief breather in the bitter cold weather but more cold fronts and severe weather is expected this week.

Elsies Kraal flowing through Thornton and Pinelands. pic.twitter.com/veV47QbbTZ — Peter Herring (@PeterHerring) July 9, 2024

Weather warnings, Wednesday 10 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements and difficult driving conditions over the western and central interior of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for damaging winds over the southern parts of the Namakwa of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo, including Cape Winelands, Overberg and western parts of Garden Route in the Western Cape, persisting until late morning on Thursday.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for damaging winds along the coast between Lambert’s Bay and Mossel Bay until late Thursday.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

An orange level 6 warning was issaued for damaging waves leading to damage of coastal infrastructure and disruption of small harbours between Table Bay and Struisbaai on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

An orange level 6 warning was issued for disruptive rain, leading to flooding and possible mudslides, over the City of Cape Town, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities in the Western Cape.

A yellow Level 4 warning was issued for disruptive rain, leading to damage of roads and bridges over the West Coast, northern Cape Winelands and western Overberg Districts in the Western Cape, persisting into Thursday.

An orange level 8 warning was issued for disruptive rain leading to flooding and possible mudslides over the City of Cape Town, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities in the Western Cape on Thursday.

Western Cape faces another cold front as the rest of the country gets a bit of a break of the hectic weather we've faced over the past few days. Strong interior winds still in the forecast pic.twitter.com/cjc2Fjv8to — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 9, 2024

Advisories

A series of significant cold fronts are expected to affect the southern parts of the country up to Friday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that intermittent heavy downpours, snowfalls, very cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds and very rough seas can be expected.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 10 July

Gauteng:

Morning frost, otherwise fine and cold.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

North West Province:

Fine and cool.

Free State:

Fine and cold to cool. It will be windy over the extreme south.

Northern Cape:

Overcast to cloudy and cool to cold in the southern parts with isolated showers in the extreme south-west in the morning, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

It will be windy over the extreme south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and very cold to cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain over the south-western parts, west coast and the central interior during the morning.

There will be light rain in the south-western mountains from the afternoon becoming moderate rainfall in the evening and light over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be strong to near gale north-westerly in the southern region but moderate to strong north-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy north westerly, otherwise fine, windy and cool, but cold in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming moderate northwesterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy in places, otherwise fine, windy and cool, but cold in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south westerly, becoming light northwesterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly in the morning but southerly to south-easterly from late morning, becoming moderate to fresh northerly to northeasterly by the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High