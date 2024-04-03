Weather update: Thundershowers and cool weather on the way

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

Cool to warm weather is expected, along with thundershowers, across most of the country on Thursday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service did not issue any weather warnings.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but scattered in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches and a chance of drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches and a chance drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the south-west.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the north-east.

Free State:

Cloudy in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool to warm along the south coast and adjacent interior at first where it will become partly cloudy, otherwise fine and warm but hot to very hot along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the West Coast, and strong southerly to south-westerly along the south coast by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon, but strong in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches in places in the south, partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming strong in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: high