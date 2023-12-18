Weather update: Expect thunderstorms in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Tuesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms with hail and localised flooding are expected in Gauteng, the western bushveld of Limpopo as well as the west and central parts of Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for this, saying large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours that can result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low lying areas and bridges are expected.

The service also stated extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

This because heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures over and above the average maximum are expected over the western parts of NorthWest, west and central parts of the Free State, as well as eastern Northern Cape until Saturday.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga:

Morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

Limpopo:

Morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot but very hot in the west, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the far east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and hot but very hot in the west, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the far east.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy along the coast in the morning, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but warm in places in the south.

It will be partly cloudy in places in the east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong southeasterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western Half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

It will be cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior, where rain can be expected in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south- easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly east of Algoa Bay in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and hot in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers along coast and adjacent interior as well as over the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly in the south in the morning otherwise south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly, becoming south-easterly in the south from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High