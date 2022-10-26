US embassy warns of possible terrorist attack in Sandton area

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The US embassy in South Africa says the US government received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people “at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area” on 29 October 2022.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack,” warned the US embassy on Wednesday.

It further advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022.

After being paused for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Johannesburg Pride is expected to hold its 33rd march in the Sandton area on Saturday. The organisers have not said anything concerning the security alert.

Security alert for Kruger National Park

Earlier this month, the embassy issued a security alert to US citizens planning to visit the Kruger National Park.

This follows the murder of German tourist Joerg Schnarr on Numbi road, outside the Kruger National Park, last week.

“Due to an increase in crime”, the US embassy urged tourists to avoid Numbi Gate and instead use either the Paul Kruger or Phabeni gates when entering and leaving the park.

“Please remember to be situationally aware when travelling and make stops at designated areas, such as garages, and service stations. Be mindful that protests and road closures are frequent in the area,” said the embassy in the alert.

“It is recommended that everyone contact their lodge or hotel before travel to understand current road and travel conditions. If you encounter issues, contact the police or your lodge.”

