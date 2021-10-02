Ready for the jab? Here’s where to get the vaccine in Gauteng today

Cheryl Kahla

More than 17 million vaccines have been administered as of Friday. The health department urges those eligible to partake in the Vooma Vaccination drive.

‘Vooma‘ is a South Africanism derived from the Afrikaans word ‘woema’, meaning ‘energy and speed’. It also resembles the Nguni word ‘vuma’, meaning ‘agree’.

Vooma Vaccination drive

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on premiers, ministers and community leaders to intensify their support for the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The Vooma Weekends campaign is a mass vaccination drive during which all public vaccination sites – and additional pop-up sites – will open for the weekend.

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza launched the vaccination drive in the North West, where he called on South Africans to stop delaying.

“It is in our collective interests to call to action every eligible South African to stop procrastinating and to prioritise getting vaccinated against the virus”.

Half a million by Sunday

The goverment’s goal is to vaccinate at least 500,000 people between Friday and Sunday.

In order to prevent the fourth wave – or at the very least, minimise its impact – we’ll need approximately 70% of the adult population fully vaccinated by December.

Remember: Vaccination is free to everyone living in South Africa. Apart from the sites mentioned below, you can also get the vaccine at private pharmacies, including Dischem and Clicks.

Vaccine sites in Gauteng

Don’t forget to take your ID or driver licence, or a police-signed affidavit confirming your identity. You don’t need to register; personnel will capture your details on the EVDS at the site.

Alternatively, register on the official South African Covid-19 Vaccination Programme registration portal, but remember to take your ID to the vaccination site.

A complete list of all Vooma Vaccination site across the country can be perused here.

Where to get your vaccine today:

Johannesburg, as part of the Vooma Weekend (1 – 3 Oct 2021), more vaccination sites will be opened. If you are 18 years or older vaccinate at your nearest site. We can beat the fourth wave and save lives if we vaccinate 70% of adults before rhe end of this year #VoomaVaccination pic.twitter.com/EiE1Sipkm0— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 2, 2021

Tshwane, as part of the Vooma Weekend (1 – 3 Oct 2021), more vaccination sites will be opened. If you are 18 years or older vaccinate at your nearest site. Let us act now to keep our families and communities safe by choosing vaccination #VoomaVaccination #VaccinesSavesLives pic.twitter.com/y2e1HtasLG— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 2, 2021

West Rand, as part of the Vooma Weekend (1 – 3 Oct 2021), more vaccination sites will be opened. If you are 18 years or older vaccinate at your nearest site. The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we can live without fear and restrictions #VoomaVaccination pic.twitter.com/DKlRg4Fyfd— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 2, 2021

Sedibeng, as part of the Vooma Weekend (1 – 3 Oct 2021), more vaccination sites will be opened. Each and every one of us has a national duty to be vaccinated or to convince our family, friends and co-workers that vaccination is safe #VoomaVaccination #VaccinesSavesLives pic.twitter.com/G6BBJ7Hce7— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 2, 2021

Jozi, come get your jab at Diepsloot Youth Centre at #VoomaVaccinationWeekend activation from 8am-4pm. #IChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/Tj9qpCdkuM— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 2, 2021

Ekurhuleni, as part of the Vooma Weekend (1 – 3 Oct 2021), more vaccination sites will be opened. Let us make it our mission to vaccinate as many people as we can, so that we can move ahead with the task of rebuilding our economy & our lives #VoomaVaccination #VaccinesSavesLives pic.twitter.com/4mTqrtftM1— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 2, 2021

Tshwane, come get your jab at Sosha Block X Sports ground & Hall at #VoomaVaccinationWeekend activation from 6am-2pm. #IChooseVaccination #VaccinesSavesLives pic.twitter.com/DM02M1WVTR— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 2, 2021

West Rand, come get your jab at Rietvallei Stadium in Kagiso at #VoomaVaccinationWeekend activation from 8am-4pm. #IChooseVaccination #VaccinesSavesLives pic.twitter.com/ZWTK4i9ORs— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 2, 2021

