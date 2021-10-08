Long Covid: A ten month battle to recovery for ‘one of the lucky ones’

Caxton Reporter

Thursday, October 7, marked one year since Caxton group editor Irma Green tested positive for Covid-19.

Green was only mildly ill and initially thought she was one of the lucky ones. However, she soon realised her symptoms were not going away. In fact, her condition worsened and she developed new side effects.

“I had slurred speech, my memory deteriorated, I started losing my balance… I simply was not functioning as I should have been.”

And so began Green’s long journey with ‘long Covid’. It took an exhausting 10 months to properly shake off the disease, but today her energy levels are restored and she is back to her old self.

Green is also fully vaccinated and, knowing first-hand how devastating Covid can be, urges others to do the same.

“If you don’t want to take the vaccine, I won’t judge you, but don’t judge me for my choices either. It has been a long, hard journey and definitely not one I want to go through again.”