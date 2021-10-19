No special vaccination sites at schools for teens due to exam preparations

Citizen reporter

The department of health says due to preparations for final year examinations, there won’t be any special vaccination sites at schools for teenagers for now.

This as the department on Wednesday commences with registration and vaccination of young people aged 12- 17 years old with Pfizer vaccine in line with the recommendations from the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines.

This follows an announcement made by the Minister Health Dr Joe Phaahla last week, that all children 12-17 years and older will be eligible to receive one dose of Pfizer vaccine.

While most of most of them are at secondary or high school level, there won’t be special vaccinations sites at schools as they prepare for final year examinations.

Parents, caregivers and legal guardians are encouraged to assist eligible young people to register and vaccinate at their public or private nearest vaccination site.

“The Children’s Act 38 of 2005 provides that children over the age of 12 years can consent to their own medical treatment or that of their children, provided they are of sufficient maturity and have the mental capacity to understand the benefits, risks, social and other implications of the treatment,” said the department in a statement.

“However, it is recommended that parents have open discussions with children about the benefits of Covid-19 vaccine to make an informed health choice, and possibly accompany them when they present themselves at vaccination sites. Vaccination of young people from the age of 12 years is a global phenomenon of which the parents should not be too concerned about it.

“As with adults, all eligible children should bring along South African ID cards, Birth certificate with registration number, foreign passport or any verifiable asylum/refugee proof of identity bearing the name of the child for purposes of registering on the EVDS.”

Women and young girls aged 12 years and older have also been encouraged to vaccinate during any stage of their pregnancy and breastfeeding.