Vooma Vaccination: Go, while Covid-19 numbers are low

Caxton News Reporter

The national department of health urges people living in South Africa to get ahead of the next Covid-19 wave by vaccinating now.

“Covid-19 infections are low at the moment, but the next storm is approaching. Don’t get caught in the storm without protection,” the department says.

This message follows the weekend’s Vooma Vaccination drive.

Vooma Vaccination drive

Even though paper-based records must still be included, the daily EVDS records show a total of 263,465 people were vaccinated between Friday, 12 and Sunday, 14 November.

This represents 53% of the target of 500 000 vaccinations over this three-day period.

The department says: “While the target of half a million is ambitious, it represents the number of vaccinations that should be reached to achieve the year-end targets of 85% first-dose coverage.”

This includes people above the age of 50 as well as approximately 65% of those are younger than 50.

Once the majority of the population is fully immunised, the risk of exposure and contraction will be limited and the Covid-19 infection rate will be curbed.

This will help enable the economy to recover and save those businesses that will not survive another lockdown.

Getting the vaccine is easy

There is no need to pre-book or wait for an SMS after registering for your vaccine – simply walk into any vaccination site.

Don’t forget to take along valid identification:

ID smart card or green barcoded book

Birth certificate

Foreign passport, or

Asylum/refugee number

You can even go to a vaccination site if you have not registered, and you will be assisted to register at the site. Be warned, however, that it will take longer than if you had pre-registered.

If you have any questions, call the Covid-19 hotline on 0800 029 999.

