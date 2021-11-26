Get vaccinated and stand a chance to win a share of R2 million

Citizen Reporter

Everyone in South Africa that is vaccinated against Covid-19 before the end of the year will stand a chance of winning up to R100,000.

Winners will receive prizes totalling R2 million in lucky draws to be conducted in December and January.

The lucky draw will be managed by the DG Murray Trust, working with the Department of Health.

The value of the Vooma Vaccination Voucher has also been increased to R200 from Monday, 29 November. The Department of Health is doing this to encourage people aged 50 and older to get vaccinated. The offer of the grocery voucher for Shoprite stores is available to people aged 50 and older who are getting their first vaccination.

ALSO READ: WC increases pop-up vaccination sites to reach population immunity

In addition, people who have already received the R100 voucher will automatically receive another R100.

“The new variant is a wake-up call for us all,” said Dr David Harrison, CEO of the DG Murray Trust. “In the past month, the rate of first dose vaccinations for adults has plunged by nearly 50%. While three-fifths of people over 50 are now vaccinated, there are still four million individuals in that age group who are not.”

“We must do everything we can to prevent their families spending the festive season in hospital or in mortuaries. But this crisis is not only about older people as 13 million people aged 18-34 are still unvaccinated. They are driving the new wave.”

Harrison said they are trying to encourage vaccinations with incentives, such as airtime and lucky draws.

“We don’t know whether they will work, but we do know that we must try,” he said.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, confirmed through the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), will automatically be entered into the lucky draw. This includes people who are already vaccinated as well as anybody who receives the jab before 31 December 2021.

Winners will receive:

One of five prizes of R100,000 each;

One of 50 prizes of R10,000 each;

One of 1,000 prizes of R1,000 each.

ALSO READ: Good Samaritan helps elderly people get vaccinated