December Vaccination Weekend: Vooma before you vacay

Cheryl Kahla

The Vooma Vaccination drive kicks off again this week, and the Department of Health has called on South Africans to get their inoculations ahead of the December festive season break.

Here’s what you need to know.

Vooma Vaccination Weekend

The risky December festive season

Pop-up sites will be set up in travel hubs, shopping malls and recreational areas to get as many people vaccinated as possible ahead of the fourth wave.

Remember, the Class of 2021 is nearing the end of their matric exams, schools are about to close and people will be travelling out of the cities and back to their homes.

Citizens will also be flocking to shopping malls, beaches and other recreational areas. Due to that, vaccination is now more urgent than ever.

Vaccinate before you ‘Vaai’

The week of 3 to 10 December 2021 has been declared “Vooma Week”. All provinces have been requested to increase the number of vaccination sites during this period.

During the first two Vooma weekends – in October and November – a combined total of nearly 650,000 vaccinations were administered.

The health department hopes to replicate the success of the previous drives, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the nation to up their vaccine efforts.

The upcoming Vooma Week will continue to build on that momentum.

Vaccinate without delay

The health department wishes to reach the four million people aged 50 years and older who haven’t received their jabs yet.

While this age group has the highest risk for severe illness and death, younger people should heed the call to vaccinate as well.

Approximately 40% of hospital admissions occur in people under the age of 50. It is therefore imperative for everyone to get their vaccine without delay.

Vooma before you visit

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla said the department “wants families to be safe this festive season”. Phaahla called on the youth to assist their elderly relatives in this regard.

“If you visit your parents and they have not yet been vaccinated, go with them to your closest vaccination site. It could save their lives.”

He also urged travellers to get the jab and protect themselves “before they go home, leave on vaccination, to protect those you love”.