Vooma Weekend in full swing: Here’s where to get your jab today

Cheryl Kahla

The Health Department increased the number of vaccination sites during the December Vooma Weekend in an effort to vaccinate as many people as possible in the face of the 4th wave.

This follows after President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to get vaccinated.

December Vooma Weekend

Here’s where to get your vaccine

There are 258 pop-up sites in Gauteng alone. The full list of vaccination sites over the weekend can be viewed on the Vooma Vaccination Weekend website.

Gauteng has a total of 258 sites operational this #VoomaVaccination Weekend (04 – 05 December 2021).



The first and most powerful tool we have against the new variant is vaccination. Let's beat the fourth wave. Get vaccinated now!



#VaccinesSaveLives #IChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/0SwXkfM6Fu — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) December 4, 2021

[2/2] TSHWANE POP UP VACCINATION SITES.



All persons 12 years and older are encouraged to visit their nearest vaccination site to receive the jab. #VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/epJnd6p1Vy— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said his department wants families to be safe over the festive season and called on residents to get vaccinated before going on vacation.

He said younger residents should assist their parents and elderly family members. If they have not yet been vaccinated, go with them to the closest vaccination site.

It could save their lives, Dr Phaala said.

He said four million over the age of 50 still need to get their jabs. Phaahla expressed his concern as “this group remained the highest risk for severe illness and death”.

Goverment calls on everyone to play their part during Vooma Week and to take personal responsibility by wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, and regular hand sanitating.

Vaccinate before you Vosho

Socialising carries the risk of either spreading or contracting Covid-19 – especially during the December festive season. Therefore, “vaccinating then socialising is a smart move”.

Even if you contract Covid-19 after socialising, you will be protected against severe illness. And if you don’t need to be hospitalised, you will be saving a bed for someone who needs it more than you.

During the first two Vooma weekends – in October and November – a combined total of nearly 650,000 vaccinations were administered.

The health department hopes to replicate the success of the previous drives, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the nation to up their vaccine efforts.