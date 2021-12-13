Some easy Covid-19 safety tips for the holidays

Citizen Reporter

In South Africa, December is all about hot summer days, beaches, shisanyama Sundays, family gatherings and bush breaks.

To reduce the risk of Covid-19 exposure this festive season, the Department of Health is encouraging all South Africans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Here are some tips on staying healthy during the holidays.

1. Celebrate at home

Prepare traditional dishes with those in your household. Host a virtual dinner and share recipes with family and friends. Put up your favourite decorations and share photos online. Watch movies or sporting events at home. Shop online instead of in stores.

2. If you gather, do it wisely

Keep it small and stay local. Stay outside if possible and ensure proper ventilation if indoors. Wear masks and social distance. Wash or sanitise your hands regularly, especially before eating. Vaccinate before you celebrate and encourage other attendees to do so too.

3. Beach safety

Choose a spot where you can keep a safe distance from others, whether in or out the water. Avoid sharing food, equipment, toys, drinks and utensils with other people. Visit the beach in groups of no more than five. Adhere to the rules of the lifeguards and other officials. Stay two metres apart from other families at all times.

4. Avoid…

Large gatherings, especially indoors.

Buffets, sharing food, drinks and utensils.

Places with crowds, such as large events and shopping malls.

Contact with anyone who is sick or may have been exposed to Covid-19.

5. Do…

Get vaccinated.

Wear a mask.

Sanitise or wash your hands often.

Sneeze into your elbow.

Avoid shaking hands.

Maintain social distancing.

Meet outside or in well-ventilated spaces.

Avoid touching your face.

Throw away used tissues.

Enquiries: Covid-19 hotline on 0800 029 999 or email info@vaccinesupport.org.za