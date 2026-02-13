News

WATCH: Here are the key points Ramaphosa made at the 2026 Sona

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko Picture of Lukholo MazibukoPicture of Lukholo Mazibuko

Compiled by Lukholo Mazibuko , Caslian Scott and Shaun Holland

2 minute read

13 February 2026

10:51 pm

From deploying the SANDF to gang-ridden areas to allocating funding for the water crisis, here are some of the key points from Ramaphosa's Sona.

Cyril Ramaphosa Sona 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on 12 February 2026. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening. Here is a quick recap of what you might have missed.

VIDEO: Key points from the 2026 Sona

  • The president will deploy the South African National Defence Force to assist the South African Police Service (Saps) with organised crime and syndicates in the Western Cape and Gauteng
  • Gang-related issues and gender-based violence threaten the state of democracy and safety
  • R28 million will be allocated for foot-and-mouth disease vaccinations
  • R156 billion in funding will be allocated to the water crisis for three years in total, and the president will establish the National Water Crisis Committee
  • The State Security Agency will be investigating the spending habits of senior management at Saps and metro police departments to ensure transparency
  • IDs, driver’s licences, matric certificates and police statements will be digitised on the MyMzansi platform

