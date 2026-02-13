WATCH: Here are the key points Ramaphosa made at the 2026 Sona

From deploying the SANDF to gang-ridden areas to allocating funding for the water crisis, here are some of the key points from Ramaphosa's Sona.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening. Here is a quick recap of what you might have missed. VIDEO: Key points from the 2026 Sona The president will deploy the South African National Defence Force to assist the South African Police Service (Saps) with organised crime and syndicates in the Western Cape and Gauteng

Gang-related issues and gender-based violence threaten the state of democracy and safety

R28 million will be allocated for foot-and-mouth disease vaccinations

R156 billion in funding will be allocated to the water crisis for three years in total, and the president will establish the National Water Crisis Committee

The State Security Agency will be investigating the spending habits of senior management at Saps and metro police departments to ensure transparency

IDs, driver's licences, matric certificates and police statements will be digitised on the MyMzansi platform