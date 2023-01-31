Willem Kruger: Janneman’s ‘dented’ bakkie in stag party pursuit not confiscated

Citizen Reporter

Rumours on social media state that police confiscated a bakkie belonging to Janneman Uys, a guest at the bachelor party in Mpumalanga where the late Willem Kruger was last seen.

Willem Kruger investigation

Kruger, a 29-year-old farmer from Groblersdal, Limpopo, went missing on the evening of the bachelor’s party, and his body was found in the Vaal River nine days later.

Many people close to Kruger believe his body “was planted in the river“.

They cite several inconsistencies in the investigation, including that the keys of the vehicle were not in the ignition, and the automatic Toyota Dakar was in Park mode.

Janneman Uys’ ‘dented bakkie’

An Instagram account called Baklei Vir Boere claimed that Uys’ bakkie was in perfect condition when he arrived at the party.

Later that evening, however, his bakkie was “full of dents and bumps, with a missing side mirror”.

It was also claimed that authorities confiscated his vehicle for further investigation, but Saps Provincial Spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said this was not the case.

Mohlala said they did not “confiscate a vehicle from anyone”.

Uys: ‘I played no part’

The Middleburg Observer reached out to Janneman Uys, who refused to comment on the state of the vehicle.

Uys sent the following message via WhatsApp to the journalist:

“I gave my cooperation to the police and helped as much as I could. I respect the police and their hard work. I do not want to hinder or influence their investigations.

“I think we should allow the process to take its course. I might be willing to talk later, but not now. I hope [you] understand and respect my decision.

“My mother and my family are also going through a difficult time over something in which I played no part.” [Translated from Afrikaans]

Allegations pertaining to Willem Kruger’s death

According to Middelburg Observer:

A woman who was camping nearby later said they noticed the lodge was hosting a stag party, due to how the men behaved.

It was also said that the drivers of three vans, who were part of the group at the ram party, at one point chased each other on the Henbase Lodge’s premises.

An anonymous source said one of the bachelor party guests had been in trouble prior to the events of the evening. He was allegedly involved in an accident and claims had been made against him. This could not be confirmed at the time of publishing.

This article was written in Afrikaans by Daleen Naudé and first appeared on Caxton website Middelburg Observer. The original version can be read here: Drie bakkies in jaagtog voor Willem verdwyn

Compiled, edited and translated from Afrikaans for The Citizen by Cheryl Kahla and Narissa Subramoney.