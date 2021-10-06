Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
6 Oct 2021
5:30 am
Premium

State capture report postponement a move to save ANC?

Cliff Buchler

There are over three hundred witnesses whose stories paint an ugly picture of the ruling party’s complicity in malfeasance.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 August 2021. The Zondo Commission was set up by former President Jacob Zuma to investigate state capture and corruption in the country. EPA-EFE/SUMAYZ HISHAM / POOL
During elections, it’s almost impossible to separate garbage from the truth. So the following scenario could well fit the pattern of voters’ puzzlement and perplexity. The red phone rings in Judge Raymond Zondo’s home office. Only one person knows he’s still putting in after-hours’ work on commission business. The president. “Hi Ray. I need your help. The ANC is showing up badly and it’s likely to lose some key municipalities.” “Yes, Cyril, I know it only too well. In fact, I’m sitting with the evidence of over three hundred witnesses whose stories paint an ugly picture of the ruling party’s...

