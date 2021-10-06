State capture report postponement a move to save ANC?
Cliff Buchler
There are over three hundred witnesses whose stories paint an ugly picture of the ruling party’s complicity in malfeasance.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 August 2021. The Zondo Commission was set up by former President Jacob Zuma to investigate state capture and corruption in the country. EPA-EFE/SUMAYZ HISHAM / POOL
Read more on these topics