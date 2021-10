There was a time in the life of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) under the stewardship of Dr Brigalia Bam as chair and advocate Pansy Tlakula as chief electoral officer when the IEC’s integrity was beyond reproach. With the matter of free and fair elections at the core of IEC business, the body amicably resolved any concerns through a structure called the party liaison committee – attended by leaders of all political parties contesting elections – with very few challenges that had to be brought before a court of law. The formidable, hands-on Bam-Tlakula team put the IEC’s reputation...

There was a time in the life of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) under the stewardship of Dr Brigalia Bam as chair and advocate Pansy Tlakula as chief electoral officer when the IEC’s integrity was beyond reproach.

With the matter of free and fair elections at the core of IEC business, the body amicably resolved any concerns through a structure called the party liaison committee – attended by leaders of all political parties contesting elections – with very few challenges that had to be brought before a court of law.

The formidable, hands-on Bam-Tlakula team put the IEC’s reputation above everything else – adopting an open-door policy and ensuring that communication with key stakeholders was very clear, to avoid any negative murmurs from parties contesting the polls.

For years, the IEC prided itself on delivering free and fair elections, unchallenged by political parties – a symbol of independence, hard to be found in many parts of Africa. Even Western democracies which sent observer missions to South Africa used the IEC as a yardstick of how to conduct free and fair polls.

Events leading to the country’s local government elections have been unfortunate – bringing the IEC’s independence into question.

Being at the centre of two major controversies have reflected an IEC which is fast sliding into becoming a shadow of its former self.

First there was the ANC having failed to timeously meet the IEC deadline to register candidates in 93 municipalities – 35 of which would have led to a change of government or change in opposition without a single vote being cast.

President Cyril Ramaphosa could not come with any plausible explanation, except to say it was due to “technical glitches”.

“It was technical glitches.

“We are a big movement with more than one million members… and the only party that registered almost 9 000 candidates.

“Every year, we have glitches and this year was exacerbated by Covid. We are ready… our people are ready, the engine is roaring and we are about to take off,” was all that Ramaphosa could say.

Whose fault was it, when some opposition parties were severely punished by the IEC in the past for the same “technical glitches” – leading to losses in polls, because the IEC was firm in adhering to its rules?

This time, opposition parties who registered candidates on time to meet the IEC deadline, had every reason to cry foul and use such phrases as “favouritism” – questioning the body’s independence and integrity for allowing the ANC another opportunity.

The latest saga, involving ActionSA fighting the commission over its ballot papers for this year’s polls being printed without the party’s name, is yet another blow to the IEC’s integrity.

ActionSA has accused the IEC of breaching its overarching responsibility to ensure free and fair elections. This could have been resolved much earlier without the involvement of courts.

Clear lines of communication between ActionSA and the IEC could have done the trick.

The IEC’s reputation, built over years by Bam and Tlakula, is certainly going down the drain