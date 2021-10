Korsten, one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s oldest areas, is not only known for its history, but has for decades been a multicultural suburb, which has developed into a major trading zone – a strategic business and industrial hub. Whether you need Indian or Malay spices, cuisine, fish and chips – Korsten comes to mind when I am in the Friendly City. Named after Frederick Korsten, one of the first colonial traders to settle at Algoa Bay, Korsten was established in 1896, but only began to develop after 1902. It was the land of our forefathers who were cattle farmers –...

The suburb is also strategic for being a link to Newton Park, the central business district and the traditionally coloured Northern Areas, with business booming for everyone.

A different Korsten emerged last week – threatening to reverse the multicultural peace, which has existed for years in the area.

Whether you are a local or foreign national, no one has a right to attack and burn anyone’s vehicle – an incident smacking of xenophobia.

According to reports, the trigger was a car, driven by a Somali foreign national in the ever-busy Durban Road, getting involved in an accident with the taxi. Seven men from the minibus taxi then allegedly assaulted the driver – burning his car.

Coming to the aid of the injured man, other Somali nationals torched eight minibus taxis – in a revenge attack. Ugly violence, which could have been averted, broke out.

Given ongoing simmering tensions between some locals and foreign nationals – it takes a spark to trigger an inferno.



Most often, those behind the xenophobic-inspired violence, do not care about consequences – be it death, injury or destruction of property.

Big egos and a flagrant undermining of the rule of law was behind the disturbing images we saw emerging from Korsten.

No one gets into a car to intentionally cause an accident with a minibus taxi or any vehicle. An accident – no matter how small or big – should not have led to the Durban Road rage, in a country governed by a maze of laws and a constitution protecting human rights.

While it could have simply meant the two drivers exchanging details and engaging law-enforcement agencies, taxi drivers took the law unto themselves – burning down the Somali’s car.

Utterly uncalled for. The incident has demonstrated that some of us have become worse than animals, with the human values of ubuntu totally forgotten.

While the revenge attack which followed is equally unjustifiable, it is heartening that the Somali Association of South Africa has condemned the violence, blaming it on lack of social cohesion – urging government to foster initiatives to avoid such conflict.

Such a campaign should involve, not just government to lead, but all organs of civil society: taxi formations, youth, women, sporting, cultural and traditional bodies.

Creeping lawlessness with impunity should make those behind such incidents as seen in Korsten pay a heavy price in law.

Until those behind the Korsten violent outbreak are punished, made to attend anger management classes and be taught about the values of ubuntu, we have a long way to go to rebuild South Africa.

Are we fast becoming the former self of what Nelson Mandela prided himself about – inculcating in all of us the culture and ethos of a rainbow nation?

Turning South Africa into a jungle, is certainly not what I would proudly call home.