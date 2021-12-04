More legal battles on the way for Shell

Multinational fuel giant Shell may have won the first round in the fight to carry out seismic surveys in the sea off the east coast, but it seems as though there are more legal battles on the way as both local people and environmentalists fight to stop what they say will be disastrous exploration. The arguments in favour of the testing are that resources like oil and gas can be exploited to lift a country out of poverty. Look at the Middle East for proof of that, the argument goes. On the other hand, opponents also make some valid points....

