Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
28 Dec 2021
6:25 am
Premium

Ronald Lamola: Youngest cog in Cyril’s Cabinet believes ANC will survive

When asked to describe himself in one word or in a single sentence, Lamola was quick to respond: 'One who wants to succeed.'

Ronald Lamola during a graduation celebration at SABC M1 Studios on 9 December 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images
On a quiet Reconciliation Day, a telephonic interview with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola was disrupted thrice – he had to attend to his noisy kids. When not doing baby sitting duties for two boys, aged four and one, Lamola enjoys house music and Afrojazz and watches soccer – he is a fan of Kaizer Chiefs and used to own a vuvuzela when he was younger. These days, he’s too busy to watch much football. Nobody doubts that young as he is, Lamola is trusted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who despite his youth, gave the minister the complex...

