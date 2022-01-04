Editorials
2 minute read
4 Jan 2022
4:50 am
Editorials

Parliament fire: A metaphor for everyday life in South Africa

Editorials

The fire meant political parties could score points, Dudu Zuma could gloat, and the rest of use await the commission of inquiry.

Photo: Supplied
It has been said by a number of people, but it is well worth repeating. The fiery destruction of parliament in Cape Town and all of the events around it are a sadly fitting metaphor for present-day, ANC-governed South Africa. The inferno could have been caused by incompetence or malfeasance – including possible failure to comply with safety requirements due to corruption – more or less the same story in our government departments and our state-owned enterprises over the past 20 years (the rot began before Jacob Zuma took over as president of the country and the ANC in 2008)....

Read more on these topics