25 Feb 2022
Russia invading Ukraine proves world teetering on edge of cliff

The world now seems perched on the edge of a precipice – and the depth of the plunge downwards is dependent only on whether we see a limited European war or whether it spreads further.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience at the annual meeting of the Defence Ministry board in Moscow on December 21, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Tereshchenko / SPUTNIK / AFP)
Veteran British journalist and contrarian Peter Hitchens remarked last week that he did not think Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine because, if he did, it would prove that he was “stark, raving mad”. On Thursday, after Russian troops entered Ukraine from multiple directions and Russian weapons hit cities right across the country, Hitchens tweeted: “Vladimir Putin turns out to be stark staring mad. Aggressive war is a crime. Nothing excuses it.” Many around the world who, if they did not support Putin, at least understood some of Russia’s strategic concerns and didn’t believe every word of the Western...

